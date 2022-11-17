WATAUGA — There are currently 76 children in foster care in Watauga County and the Department of Social Services wants to help every one of them fulfill the wishes they sent off to Santa.
An Amazon Wish List has been curated and is live for community members to help purchase gifts. Those who prefer to shop locally can contact Jessica Hunter at jessica.hunter@watgov.org or (828) 265-8100 to sponsor a specific child or participate in the Christmas bicycle drive.
The Wish List is being updated as more wishes are submitted. DSS requests all gifts arrive before Dec. 10 in order to give social workers enough time to deliver gifts to foster homes far and wide.
All gifts can be sent to Watauga DSS — Attention CPS/Foster Care at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite C, Boone NC 28607.
Hunter said she and all DSS stay are so thankful for the support from the “amazing community.” She said she hopes people can help give children in foster care “the holiday season they deserve” by sharing the list with friends, family, church groups, clubs and anyone else.
