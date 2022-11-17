WATAUGA — There are currently 76 children in foster care in Watauga County and the Department of Social Services wants to help every one of them fulfill the wishes they sent off to Santa.

An Amazon Wish List has been curated and is live for community members to help purchase gifts. Those who prefer to shop locally can contact Jessica Hunter at jessica.hunter@watgov.org or (828) 265-8100 to sponsor a specific child or participate in the Christmas bicycle drive.

