BOONE — The Blue Ridge ArtSpace and Watauga County Arts Council has introduced ArtStream, an online version of programming aimed at keeping the community connected to local artists.
“ArtStream was born when a local musician by the name of Lucas Triba contacted me in mid-April,” said Cherry Johnson, executive director of Watauga Arts Council.
“Lucas contacted me through our Facebook page and he just simply said that he wanted to do something to help artists that were struggling through the COVID-19 crisis,” Johnson said. “Artists depend on sales through gigs, and that kind of income just completely stopped when the shutdown started.”
Blue Ridge ArtSpace’s goal has always been to create activities and events to share love for the community, Johnson said, and the ArtStream live stream provides artists with the assistance they need while sharing their talents.
“The whole idea is that during these events people can make donations,” Johnson said. “One, if the artist elects to, they can put up their Venmo information and you can donate directly to that individual artist. Or if you want, you can donate to the general Artist Relief Fund.”
The Artist Relief Fund was designed with the idea that ArtStream viewers watch talents through the various Facebook events, then help local artists by making a donation, according to givebutter.com/Blue-Ridge-ArtStream.
“The High Country is so richly blessed with artists of all descriptions, from the many musicians of all genres to visual artists varying from fine arts to craftsmen, to a varied and talented array of local authors creating everything from poetry to novels to documentaries and even some writing screen plays. So this concert series will feature a collage of artists, whether it is listening to a musician sharing their own tunes, or watching a painter create a painting from a blank canvas right in front of your eyes,” according to the Relief Fund’s website.
While Blue Ridge ArtSpace has been temporarily closed, Johnson said she and the team who created ArtStream have found ways to work around everything through the use of technology.
“My database of artists is more than 500 names. I send out a weekly email that reminds people it’s coming up so people remember to tune in,” Johnson said. “I also do periodic interviews with artists. We talk about whatever it is they do and they show me what they’re working on.”
When thinking of ways ArtStream could connect with the community, Johnson said, she and Triba agreed that doing events on an ongoing basis would be most beneficial.
“We thought a one-time benefit concert would be really putting a lot of weight on advanced publicity and trying to make it all a really big bang,” Johnson said. “As where if you do something ongoing you get a lot of variety.”
Blue Ridge ArtStream began holding Facebook Live performances, starting on Saturday, May 9, and viewership has since tripled, according to Johnson.
“What we did have before COVID-19, was decently active scheduled workshops and classes and arty party things that just kinda filled up our calendar,” Johnson said. “Now we have (Facebook Live) events every Saturday and have about $1,000 in our Artist Relief Fund.”
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace has four unique galleries, meeting spaces and classrooms, a gift shop and office space located at 377 Shadowline Drive. The Blue Ridge ArtSpace is closed to the public during this time.
For more information, email brartspace@gmail.com or call (828) 964-8685.
To join the Saturday ArtStream visit the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council Facebook page.
