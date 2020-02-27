WATAUGA — After years of witnessing a decline in participation, the local Relay for Life committee has decided not to host its annual event in 2020.
Relay for Life is an organization that hosts community-based fundraising events across the nation for the American Cancer Society. According to ACS, Relay for Life was created in 1985, and had 2.5 million participants worldwide in 2019.
However, some communities are experiencing a decline in local participation. Brian Barker, the chair for the Watauga Relay for Life committee, said that the group opted not to host a 2020 event after experiencing low turnout for the last seven or eight years.
“The attendance has been dropping off fairly steadily over that period,” Barker said. “It seems that there is not an interest that there was at one time.”
Watauga Relay for Life is in its 25th year, and Barker said he’s been involved with the group for 20 years. At its peak, Barker said thousands of community members would gather for the annual event with another thousand “team members” who were raising the money. In 2019, the event drew around 200 people with slightly more than 100 team members.
“The cost to put it on and the work — whether we had 10 people there or 1,000 — is about the same amount,” Barker said.
This is not an isolated issue, as surrounding communities and others are experiencing similar impacts. Lisa Benfield served as the chair of the Avery County Relay for Life committee several years ago, and said that the group also struggled with low participation.
“I can remember when we had all-night Relays out there and it dwindled down to where we couldn’t have even done an hour Relay,” Benfield said.
During this time, Benfield said ACS was restructuring some of its Relay for Life districts. This meant that Avery was put into a district along with Mitchell and Yancey counties and was no longer in a district with Watauga County. The restructuring and decrease in community support caused some committee members to leave, Benfield said.
Carrie Phillips, now employed by the town of Boone, served as the community manager through the American Cancer Society who assisted the Avery County Relay for Life. She said stakeholders had a meeting at that time and decided to discontinue the event for the timebeing.
Avery County hasn’t had its own Relay for Life event since 2016. The county combined its efforts with Mitchell and Yancey counties, and operates as Relay for Life of the Blue Ridge — which is having its Relay for Life event on May 20 in Burnsville.
“It wasn’t just Avery that was declining. It was the other two counties as well,” Benfield said. “That was part of the reason that they got combined.”
Declining numbers aren;t just limited to North Carolina communities. The News and Advance, a publication in Lynchburg, Va., reported in May 2019 that its Relay for Life had to “revamp” its event to try to gain more participants as it had also seen a decline. The KDHL AM 920 radio station in Faribault, Minn., reported similar issues in August 2019 noting that “attendance on the Fairgrounds was noticeably down.”
Watauga’s committee decided in the fall that it would discontinue its event in 2020, although Barker said it had been in discussion for a few years — the team wanted to at least make it through its 25th anniversary. Plans for its annual survivor dinner it hosts for cancer survivors are “up in the air,” he said.
Barker released a newsletter in November notifying teams that they would not have the summer 2020 event but hoped teams would still continue to raise money.
“It’s not that we’ve decided it’s not important,” Barker said. “It’s just with changing times, it’s time to do it differently.”
While the participation might be low, Watuaga Relay for Life has still managed to raise a significant amount of money for the American Cancer Society each year. In 2019, Watauga exceeded its goal of $70,000 by raising $80,000. During the last 25 years, the group has raised a little more than $4.6 million. As he had hoped, individual teams are still raising money for 2020, Barker said.
“It’s such an important cause,” Barker said. “Cancer is not going away. We need to keep the community aware that cancer still is a major health problem and that there are people out there who need our support. It’s still important that we keep raising money in one way or another.”
Lee Bogle serves as the ACS community manager for Relay For Life for Watauga, Caldwell, Catawba and Alexander counties as well as Appalachian State University. Bogle said she was notified of the Watauga committee’s decision in December, and has been scrambling to come up with a new plan.
“I’m trying to get out there and talk to the people who have been active in the past and do some recruiting ... trying to figure out a way to resurrect it in the future,” Bogle said.
Bogle’s current plan is to potentially host a Relay for Life 5K in the fall and bring back the flagship event in 2021. She said the committee might try to host Relay for Life at a different time in the year to see if that will boost numbers.
“If we can bring it back, that’s definitely something we want to continue to do for the community,” Bogle said. “There are different things we can do to shake it up and make it more fun and exciting.”
Even without a Relay for Life event, Bogle said Watauga County citizens would still be able to receive ACS funding for services. For example, she said ACS can offer free rides to treatment if transportation is an issue, a free hotel room when traveling out of the county for treatment as well as a 24/7 hotline if patients have questions about treatments or a diagnosis. ACS pays for these services through Relay for Life fundraisers, according to Bogle.
As an organization that relies primarily on volunteers, Bogle was worried about the loss of volunteer help without a Relay for Life event. She also wanted to keep the group’s presence in Watauga to remind people they can use ACS services.
“If we don’t have a Relay for Life or other events, people don’t see the American Cancer Society and don’t know about our services,” Bogle said.
Bogle thanked the community for the support it has shown Relay for Life during the past 25 years. She encouraged those who are willing to propel Relay for Life into a new direction to contact her at lee.bogle@cancer.org.
Watauga’s Relay for Life committee will still operate in some capacity, and its website will still be accessible to the community for donations. To contact Barker, email rbbarker@bellsouth.net. To donate to the cause, visit acsevents.org and search for Watauga County Relay for Life by entering the area’s zip code.
