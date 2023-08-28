watauga county public library logo

BOONE — Award-winning author Susan Beckham Zurenda will offer a free writing workshop for adults at the Watauga County Public Library Sept. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Zurenda is the author of Bells for Eli and The Girl from the Red Rose Motel, her new novel that will be released in September. This new novel is inspired by the author’s experiences teaching in a public high school in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and her knowledge of students who were unhoused and living in motels.

  

