BOONE — While wearing masks and adhering to social distancing directions on school floors, the first cohort of K-3 students was welcomed back into Watauga County Schools on Oct. 5.
Parents dropping off students at Parkway School were asked a series of screening questions, and school officials took the temperatures of children before they were able to enter the schools. Classrooms had designated spots on the floors for students to stand or walk in order to maintain social distancing, and students were required to wear masks.
WCS is operating under a 2x3 flex schedule — a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction. The first cohort of students will be in the school building Monday/Tuesday while the other half will be there Thursday/Friday. All students remote learn on Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning and sanitizing of facilities.
Despite the obvious changes to normal school operations, children got to work coloring worksheets and playing with toys as they typically would in school. WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said during the Oct. 5 Watauga Board of Education meeting that he had visited six of the eight schools the first day of welcoming students back, and planned to visit the other two the following day.
"While there may continue to be a great many concerns about what’s happening, our teachers told me how happy they were to see their students in class," Elliott said.
WCS plans to bring back students in fourth through 12th grades starting Oct. 19.
