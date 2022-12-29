Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson, N.C. and Boone, N.C., has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the Fall 2022 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part-time students who complete 8 to 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
Here are the students from Watauga County who made CCC&TI’s President’s List:
• Riley Alderson, Zionville
• Lakin Bartok, Blowing Rock
• Olivia Bryant, Zionville
• Gabriella Czaja, Sugar Grove
• Benjamin Gailfoil, Sugar Grove
• Jayme Greene, Banner Elk
• Clay Hagaman, Zionville
• Gabriel Huntsman, Boone
• Christina Kennedy, Sugar Grove
• Melanie Kershaw, Deep Gap
• Trevor Smith, Blowing Rock
• Aspen Stetter, Deep Gap
• Logan Sturgill, Zionville
• Alex Vazquez-Equihua, Vilas
Here are the students from Watauga County who made CCC&TI’s Dean’s List:
• Benjamin Critcher, Boone
• Ashlyn Jennings, Blowing Rock
• Nathaniel Johnston, Boone
• Lorena Juarez, Sugar Grove
• Benjamin Loomis, Deep Gap
• Hunter Mansfield, Boone
• Addison Messer, Deep Gap
• Georgia Montgomery, Boone
• Andrea Mullett, Sugar Grove
• Evan Presnell, Banner Elk
• Maddison Stumpfol, Blowing Rock
• Michaela Sutherland, Sugar Grove
Here are the students from Watauga County who made CCC&TI’s Honors List:
• Klaus Best, Valle Crucis
• Elizabeth Cheves, Boone
• Skyler Combs, Sugar Grove
• Kwame Crawford, Zionville
• Ekaterina Dacruz, Boone
• Florence Deanna, Sugar Grove
• Andrea Foster, Blowing Rock
• Caroline Goodard, Sugar Grove
• Christopher Hicks, Vilas
• Macon Hollars, Blowing Rock
• Chelsea Kilgore, Blowing Rock
• Finan Kiser, Sugar Grove
• Jeffrey Kuykendall, Boone
• Samantha Locklear, Boone
• Ruben Nelson, Zionville
• Maddie Parker, Sugar Grove
• Anna Peralta-Azor, Boone
• Benjamin Phillips, Boone
• Nasir Phillips, Gastonia
• Nicholas Piasecny, Blowing Rock
• Jonathan Pleasant, Zionvile
• Mitch Rattler, Blowing Rock
• Andriana Rink, Sugar Grove
• Gabrielle Robertson, Boone
• Katherine Senne, Blowing Rock
• Whitaker Shellman, Boone
• Lolita Shields, Zionville
• Andrew Tester, Sugar Grove
• Olivia Thompson, Deep Gap
• Leslie Ward, Sugar Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.