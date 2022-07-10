BOONE – A Pollination Celebration will be held at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 16.
Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, this bustling market with more than 60 local vendors runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday.
The Pollination Celebration is an event to celebrate all things flowers and honey and is also an opportunity to learn more about the important role that pollinators play in our ecosystem.
There will be honey tastings, a vendor bouquet contest and raffle, bee and flower themed crafts and kid’s activities, cooking demonstrations featuring edible flowers, live music and more. Area organizations that work with pollinator habitats and bees, including the High Country Beekeepers and Bee Hero, will be on-site sharing resources and information about the work they do in our community.
Watauga County Farmers' Market has been "Boone's Town Square" since 1974. The Farmers' Market is open Saturdays between May and November.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.