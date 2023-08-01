Watauga Arts Council current logo

WATAUGA — The Watauga Arts Council is accepting applications for the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program subgrants through Sept. 11.

Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils.

  

