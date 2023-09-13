LINVILLE — When the heart of a warrior is damaged or broken, count on the support of the Warriors Heart group for healing and help. When the Warriors Heart Foundation needs support, they come to Linville Land Harbor for a fundraiser in the form of a dance and silent auction. Such was the case on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Warriors Heart provides private treatment programs for both men and women over the age of 18 who are seeking relief from substance abuse, chemical dependencies and various psychological conditions. The program is open to veterans, current military personnel and first responders who are struggling with these issues due to job-related stress. This program reminds the participants of who they are and gives them a second chance at life. The organization has developed an extensive peer-to-peer program that also includes trained and licensed addiction specialists to steer the client away from abuse and make the choice to move forward with their life.
