BOONE — WAMY Community Action is asking the community to donate gifts to “spread Christmas cheer” to seniors who are shut in or in hospice care during its second annual Santa for Seniors event.
WAMY Development Director Ashley Cook said the organization served roughly 800 seniors through the program last year, with hopes of serving at least 1,000 seniors this year; WAMY is prepared to serve more if resources allow.
“We feel that due to COVID the need is far greater than it ever has been in the past,” Cook said. “We still have the same amount of usual shut-ins, but many have become shut-ins due to the (COVID-19) pandemic. We want to bring holiday cheer to them too.”
Community members can donate gifts such as crossword puzzles, non-slip socks, lip balms, lotions, books, activity books, winter accessories, blankets and non-homemade treats. Cook said gifts can be packaged in bags, but the organization requests that gifts are not wrapped in boxes and paper. This allows WAMY to keep gift sizes equal for all seniors.
Gifts can be delivered to 225 Birch St., Suite 2, Boone, or to 496 A Balsam Ave., Spruce Pine. Items can be dropped off between 11-3 p.m. from Nov. 30-Dec. 11. WAMY stated that the organization will deliver the gifts to the community seniors. If community members don’t have time to shop for gifts, WAMY is also accepting monetary donations.
“This drive would not be possible without donations from local businesses and individuals,” WAMY stated. “Every dollar counts.”
To donate, visit www.wamycommunityaction.org. Checks or cash can be mailed to 225 Birch St., Boone; donors are asked to include “Santa for Seniors” in the check memo. Those who know a senior who could benefit from the Santa for Seniors program or are interested in donating or volunteering can contact Cook at ashley@wamycommunityaction.org.
