WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Pregnancy Care Center held its 25th annual Walk For Life Saturday, Sept. 26, at Backstreet Park in West Jefferson.
According to APCC Executive Director Sherry Edwards, the event raises awareness for the services provided by the center while raising money for it at the same time.
Before the walk began, Edwards addressed the crowd, thanking them for coming and giving some insight into the APCC.
“I would first like to thank you for your prayers and support for the life of the unborn and the work of the pregnancy center,” Edwards said. “Since I came on-board as the director in May, we have had over 50 client visits and those are expectant mothers, mothers with infants and toddlers and in many cases the fathers as well. We are a friend and a mentor to our clients.”
While the 2019 edition saw the largest crowd ever for the event, this year’s attendance dipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edwards said that was expected, but turnout was still good and she was happy with the support.
Part of the support were local government officials and candidates, including Ashe County Commissioners Todd McNeill and William Sands and candidate Jonathan Jordan.
The walk, which is less than one mile, is a loop around West Jefferson Park. Walkers had an escort from the West Jefferson Police Department, who kept the roads clear, and at the halfway point was a stand with hydration for participants.
After the walk, a door prize drawing was held full of gifts from local businesses such as Bojangles and Pretty-n-Pearls.
According to the APCC’s website, the center works to support people in their preparedness for pregnancy, education about pregnancy as well as a variety of counseling and support options. For more information, visit www.ashelife.org.
