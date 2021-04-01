NEWLAND — For the first time in a long time, out-of-town volunteers have returned to Avery County to assist in Habitat For Humanity’s efforts to construct affordable housing for individuals and families throughout the community.
Due to the pandemic, many volunteer groups who assist in the local housing construction effort decided to stay home for safety concerns for much of last year. Although HFH did have some groups travel sporadically to the mountains to help out, however, it was not in the same capacity as in years past.
One group in particular has been a loyal partner of the Christian-based housing effort. The members of Covenant Church, based out of Charlotte, have been familiar faces to local HFH volunteers for the good part of a decade. On Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, Covenant volunteers made their way up the mountain for a two-day workathon, after previously working at HFH’s construction site in Newland last October.
“Covenant’s been a great partner of ours over the last nine years,” Avery HFH Executive Director Christon Clark said. “Typically, they come for a week every other Fall, but with the spirit, the work ethic and love of Habitat, they love to come up for a Friday and Saturday when they can. We’ve had multiple Covenant groups come up pretty much every year. But the pandemic of the last year obviously changed things. They were itching to get out here, especially this Spring. They can do some work with Charlotte Habitat but not as much as they would like to.”
In February, HFH welcomed its first week-long volunteer group in about a year. Clark said that the group of high schoolers out of Florida showed that they were effective at swinging a hammer and were able to make significant progress on one Habitat house.
“They came last year right before the world changed, and they wanted to come back this year. That was our test case for being able to host outside volunteers. They made it known that they want to come that time every year, and they bring six to eight high schoolers. They actually built the framing of the deck and starting putting the blue board insulation on,” Clark said.
Currently, HFH is working on constructing four houses. Three of these projects are in Newland where HFH has been working diligently on its neighborhood of Habitat houses. The one closest to completion is currently under roof, has hardwood floors and most appliances installed, and last week, volunteers were working on finishing the deck and applying snow guards to the roof. Once finished, it will be HFH’s 50th build.
The second house is mostly under roof, and volunteers have been busy building the deck around the structure. The third house has the foundation laid down for it, and HFH has the house’s walls ready to be installed after constructing them in a nearby warehouse. The fourth build has yet to break ground but will be HFH’s first house constructed in the Jonas Ridge community.
On average, HFH completes the construction of two houses per year that will become homes for families of various sizes. With the increased frequency of volunteers, progress on these future homes will only accelerate.
“Volunteers are the engine of our organization. With our staff, we can get things done, but we’re like the Flinstones using our feet to peddle a 10,000-pound vehicle. But when we have groups like Covenant or the high school group or our summer groups, we suddenly become like a V8 or V12 (engine) and we can really put the transmission in gear and start moving forward on these projects,” Clark said.
To volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, and help build homes for local families, HFH’s offices can be reached by calling (828) 733-1909. No prior building experience is needed to participate.
