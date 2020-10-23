NEWLAND — Habitat for Humanity has been hard at work despite the harsh challenges imposed on the organization by the pandemic. The ecumenical Christian housing provider is the only builder in the county that constructs homes for less than $300,000, and despite staffing challenges, the organization is continuing to provide homes for local families.
“COVID has slowed us down,” HFH Director Christon Clark said. “We’ve lost almost 5,000 volunteer hours due to COVID. It’s about a house-and-a-half, yet we still keep moving along. We had groups lined up just about every month but had to lose them all because of the pandemic.”
Fortunately, Clark’s FAB team, or the Fellowship and Building team, has been loyally showing up every Wednesday and consistently helping to hammer a nail or two on Habitat’s current project. Kim Barnhardt and Mike Brown head the FAB team and are originally from Charlotte, where they seized the opportunity to participate in similar projects with their church.
“Our Fellowship and Building team came about, because Mike and I have done a lot of mission trips with Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. They have a partnership with about five organizations here in Avery County and have come to do Habitat work and bring big groups,” Barnhardt said. “The fellowship part of it is also getting to know the families we build for.”
The current family that Habitat’s volunteers have gotten to know quite well is the family that owns Belkis Salon in Newland. Habitat is building a three bedroom and two bathroom home for the family who have only recently been able to afford a home thanks to the work of Habitat volunteers.
“They’ve lived here for 15 years, renting the entire time. They didn’t think homeownership would ever be an option for them, and thankfully they applied with us and were approved,” Clark said.
Earlier this year, HFH completed a five-bedroom home in Milford Meadows, the first in the organization’s history. The home is also Habitat’s most energy efficient home so far, with utility expenses coming in at about $25 per month. Up the hill in Habitat’s development at Trice Fork Mountain Road, workers recently laid the groundwork for Habitat’s 52nd home.
Even though economic times have been difficult, HFH has continued rolling along due in large part to the loyalty of the families the organization builds homes for. Over the past seven months, the delinquency rate for these home’s mortgage payments is actually the lowest it has ever been, according to Clark.
“We haven’t seen anything quite like this,” Clark said. “The great thing about the Habitat model is if it’s run properly, then no matter the economic conditions it can keep rolling along. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy with the mortgage payments, future bills, as long as you don’t overbloat yourself with too much staff and a lot of overhead you can continue building houses even when things are a little uncertain.”
HFH currently has seven families who are working on their sweat equity hours, or volunteer hours that these families work to show the organization that they are serious about buying a home from HFH. On average, HFH builds two to three homes a year, so when a family gets involved in the application process, they are in it for the long haul.
“Habitat is not an overnight solution. We are the permanent, long-term solution, especially towards home ownership. There’s no other option out there. All these homes that we build are owned by the families. They’re going to build equity and a financial foundation that they can build their life on. We had a lady who purchased her Habitat home in the mid-’90s and refinanced and was able to put her two boys through college. That would not have been able to happen without Habitat,” Clark said.
To volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, and help build homes for local families, HFH’s offices can be reached by calling (828) 733-1909. No prior building experience is needed to participate.
