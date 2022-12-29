Clawson + Gragg-Daniels

Christina Clawson of Life Care of Banner Elk and Tara Gragg-Daniels pass out gifts to the veteran residents of Life Care.

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

AVERY COUNTY — As a way of spreading a little extra cheer around Christmas and showing support for local veterans, Veterans Services Technician Tara Gragg-Daniels started an “Adopt a Veteran” program of sorts this year.

Gragg-Daniels received numerous donations from the community to help with this project. She packaged up blankets, chapstick, muffins, cookies, candies and deodorant into presents and hand-delivered them to veterans at Life Care in Banner Elk. She delivered a number of other gifts, and then had many more in her office for veterans to come by and pick up.

