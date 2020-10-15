Kim Pryor has been announced as new head volleyball coach at Watauga High School, according to assistant athletic director Dustin Kerley, on Oct. 9. Pryor rejoins the team after previously serving as head volleyball coach from 2001-2010.
Pryor is currently a third grade teacher at Parkway School and has had a wide range of athletic and coaching experiences during her career. She has coached volleyball and basketball at the travel, club, high school and collegiate levels for more than 20 years.
In addition, Pryor played collegiate basketball and ran cross country at Florida Atlantic University. She began her coaching career immediately following her collegiate athletic career.
Pryor’s coaching experiences include:
• 1990 - 1994 - Head AAU Basketball Coach
• 1994 - 1995 - Basketball Graduate Assistant - Florida Atlantic University
• 1994 - 1997 - Center Court Basketball and Volleyball Clinic - Founder and Director
• 1995 - 1997 - Asst. Head Basketball Coach - Eustis High School, Eustis FL
• 1996 - 1997 - Head Volleyball Coach - Eustis HS, Eustis FL
• 1999 - 2001 - Freshman Basketball Coach - Watauga HS, Boone NC
• 2001 - 2002 - Head JV Basketball Coach - Watauga HS, Boone NC
• 2000 - 2010 - Appalachian Avalanche VB Club - Founder and Director
• 2001 - 2010 - Head Volleyball Coach - Watauga High School, Boone NC
• 2010 - 2011 - Asst. Volleyball Coach - Mars Hill College
• 2012 - 2019 - Head VB Coach - Club Synergy National Team
• 2015 - 2018 - Watauga Warriors Basketball - Director and Coach
• 2016 - 2019 - Asst. Varsity WBB Coach - Watauga HS, Boone NC
• 2019 - Present - Appalachian Volleyball Club - Founder and Director
During Pryor's 2001-10 time at WHS, her teams won five NW Conference Championships and had eight playoff appearances. She was also the NW Conference Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2007. Her teams reached the state quarterfinals in 2003 and 2006. Pryor also helped 13 of her players continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
