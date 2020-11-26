VALLE CRUCIS — With the help of 21.7 acres of farmland donated to the Blue Ridge Conservancy in 2015, a new, unpaved trail extends from the Valle Crucis Park loop through the field offering additional opportunities for fishing, exercising, bird watching and other activities.
According to the Blue Ridge Conservancy, the land is located within the Valle Crucis Historic District along N.C. Scenic Byway 194. The generosity of John and Faye Cooper, conservationists and owners of Mast General Store, the scenic property will remain as agricultural and recreational land along Dutch Creek and the Watauga River.
Last spring, a major stream restoration project improved the integrity Dutch Creek. The property is now more conducive for agriculture and is safer for public access.
“The Cooper Farm has amazing potential for hosting activities including sustainable agriculture, environmental education and recreation,” said BRC Executive Director, Charlie Brady. “We are fortunate to partner with the Valle Crucis Community Park to open access to the farm. Blue Ridge Conservancy will continue working with community members to maximize the public benefit of the property.”
Valle Crucis Park Executive Director Ashley Galleher said those associated with the park are very excited for park visitors to experience and discover the “magic and peace” of the new grass path.
“This year outdoor recreation has seen a big surge in popularity so having more space to spread out and enjoy time in nature is crucial to the happiness and well-being of our community,” Galleher said. “We are proud to partner with BRC to make these opportunities available.”
“Protecting the rural character and heritage of the Valle Crucis Community enhances quality of life to its residents and visitors and tightens our ties to the past,” John Cooper said. “We hope this land fosters recreation, healthy living, and a strong sense of community to its users.”
Blue Ridge Conservancy is a local, nonprofit land trust dedicated to conserving natural resources in northwest North Carolina. BRC has conserved more than 21,000 acres in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties.
BRC’s efforts have resulted in the protection of scenic vistas, working farmland, rare and threatened ecological habitats and clean water resources. BRC assisted the Blue Ridge Parkway, Grandfather Mountain State Park and Elk Knob State Park in expanding their borders, established Pond Mountain Game Land and is spearheading the Middle Fork Greenway project to connect Blowing Rock to Boone, naturally.
More information about Blue Ridge Conservancy is available at www.blueridgeconservancy.org.
