A long-time tradition in the High Country, many churches and faith-based organizations offer Vacation Bible Schools during the summer months. Here are a few with confirmed dates.
Ashe County
Long Branch Baptist Church
117 Welch Road in Lansing
The Long Branch Baptist Church will be holding a vacation Bible school June 13 — June 18 Meals will be served nightly at 5:30 p.m. Classes will begin each night at 7 p.m. For more information contact Autumn Lambert at (336) 384-1228 or Lisa Witherspoon at (828) 434-3664.
Pastor Even Roten and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Appalachian Church
787 Ray Taylor Road in West Jefferson
Appalachian Church will be hosting a vacation Bible school on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program is suited for Pre-K to 5th grade. For more information about Appalachian Church visit appchurch.org/ or call (336) 846-4673.
Chestnut Hill Missionary Baptist Church
311 Chestnut Hill Baptist Church Road, Crumpler
The Chestnut Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a vacation Bible school titled Wonder Wold Fun Fest on June 11 at 7 p.m. and on Friday, and Saturday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. For more information visit the churches social media page at www.facebook.com/chestnuthillbaptistchurchmessages/ or call (336) 977-1222.
Watauga County
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
3505 Bamboo Road, Boone
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will hold their vacation Bible school on June 28 through July 1 from 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. All children from grades K-5 are welcome to attend. For more information call (828) 266-9700 or visit the church’s website at www.mvbcb.org/. Mt. Vernon Baptist Church can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/mvbcb.
Willowdale Baptist Church
133 N. Westside Drive in Vilas
School may be out for the summer but the Vacation Bible School train is gearing up at Willowdale Baptist Church. Join us July 11-16 to see how Jesus’s Power pulls us through! Sign up today at willowdalebaptistchurch.org For more information call Willowdale Baptist Church at (828) 297-3025. Can’t wait to see you there.
Laurel Springs Baptist Church
7504 US-421, Deep Gap
Destination Digs
Vacation Bible School 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits at Destination Dig. Kids will unearth more than dirt as they dig up exciting evidence that proves biblical events were not just stories. As junior archaeologists, kids will explore real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus! Along the way, they’ll discover the truth of Jeremiah 29:13, that God reveals Himself to us when we seek and search for Him with all our hearts.
The vacation Bible school will be held June 21-25 from 6-8:30 p.m. Parents can register their children for the event at laurelspringsbc.breezechms.com/form/784f5f.
For more information call (828) 262-1330.
