BLOWING ROCK — Tweetsie Railroad announced March 19 that it was postponing its opening day from its planned Friday, April 3, date.
“Tweetsie Railroad is postponing its park opening date to adhere to the current recommendations from the CDC and the state of North Carolina,” the theme park states on its website. “We will continue to monitor the situation with guidance from public health professionals to determine when the park will open.”
Previously, the park intended on opening for the 2020 season as scheduled, saying it had increased the number of hand sanitation stations across the park.
The Blowing Rock-based Wild West Adventure theme park attracts more than 250,000 visitors annually and 2,000 on its biggest days, Robbins said on opening day in 2018.
Founded in 1957 by Grover Robbins, Tweetsie Railroad opened on July 4, originally with just the No. 12 locomotive. The wild west theme was adopted in 1958 and the current three-mile train loop was created.
