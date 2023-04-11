Buildings at TI.JPG

A group of students walk across a field in Turtle Island. The buildings in Turtle Island were all constructed by hand using primitive building techniques. 

 Photo courtesy of Carolyn Jordan

BOONE — Turtle Island Preserve announced several new workshops and classes this month in addition to their yearly Families Learning Together event in April.

Turtle Island is, “an environmental education center and 1,000 acre wildlife preserve,” according to its website. FLT is one of the flagship events hosted by Turtle Island, and serves as its yearly spring fundraiser “to promote sustainable and natural living through the teaching of earth skills from a wide range of instructors.”

