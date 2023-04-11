BOONE — Turtle Island Preserve announced several new workshops and classes this month in addition to their yearly Families Learning Together event in April.
Turtle Island is, “an environmental education center and 1,000 acre wildlife preserve,” according to its website. FLT is one of the flagship events hosted by Turtle Island, and serves as its yearly spring fundraiser “to promote sustainable and natural living through the teaching of earth skills from a wide range of instructors.”
The preserve was founded in 1987 by naturalists Eustace Conway and Preston Roberts. Conway and Roberts gained national attention in 2012 through their involvement with the Discovery Channel show, “Mountain Men.”
“Turtle Island means that there’s a place dedicated to natural living and celebrating the values of supporting and honoring the earth and the resources it provides for us,” Conway said.
Tickets for the FLT event sold out in early March, but there are still several opportunities to attend the classes offered on April 21 and 22.
“We’re excited to host a couple called Doug and Stacy,” said Carolyn Jordan, board president of Turtle Island. “They have a huge YouTube following with their program called ‘Off-Grid with Doug and Stacy.’”
Doug and Stacy currently have 1.12 million subscribers on YouTube, and will teach classes about home fermentation and chicken coop building. Tickets are still available to attend the April 21 classes.
“It feels good to get a lot of people involved,” Conway said. He added that it was really nice to “bridge the gap between the old and the new.”
In addition to the classes with Doug and Stacy, community members can attend a workshop about sweetgrass basket weaving on April 22 during the FLT event.
FLT has been a part of Turtle Island since 2013, and hosts about 450 people each year at the event. The money raised from ticket sales go toward “camp scholarships with the remaining going to facility upgrades,” according to Jordan.
Turtle Island also announced a new program for homeschooled children in Watauga County.
“The classes range from classes in archery and history lessons. We may be teaching gardening skills, blacksmithing skills, taking hikes, and just learning lots about nature,” Jordan said. “It’s a series of classes, and the first one starts on April 13. This is the first time we’ve done this, and we’re very excited.”
Jordan said these new classes and initiatives work in tandem with the Turtle Island mission to “inspire people for personal growth,” by spending time in nature.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.