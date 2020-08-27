BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation and Blowing Rock Fire Department announced on Aug. 22 that they will offer free Wi-Fi to students during remote learning and the COVID-19 crisis. Available now, the parks and rec department is offering five workstations for students of any grade Monday through Friday, from 7:45 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. in the rec center located at 145 Park Avenue in Blowing Rock.
Students younger than 12 are required to be accompanied by a guardian “at all times,” according to the department, and temperature readings will be performed at the entrance to the facility and masks are required. This is not a tutoring or childcare service, and workstations will be sanitized by town staff after each use.
With further questions, call (828) 295-5222.
Additionally, free Wi-Fi is being provided in Memorial Park by the town, and BRFD is providing Wi-Fi for students from the fire station parking areas. While COVID-19 precautions do not allow students in the facility, they can connect to the network from a vehicle at Station 1, located at 8001 Valley Boulevard, Station 2, located at 6165 Highway 221 S., or Station 3, located at 2409 Aho Road, all of which are in Blowing Rock.
The Wi-Fi connection name is “Rockets” and the password is “Pioneers.”
BRFD asks students and parents to park away from the bay doors. With connectivity questions from BRFD, call (828) 773-6068.
