BLOWING ROCK — The executive committee of the Tour of Homes Blowing Rock — an event held annually by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church to raise money for High Country nonprofits — has decided to postpone this year’s tour until July 2021.
Executive Committee Chair Joellyn Gibbons said that given the current information from public health officials and the need to plan in the weeks ahead, “we cannot and should not proceed with a July tour and gala, according to normal scheduling. The decision was extremely difficult, but postponement is the best option given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus recovery timeframe.”
Each of the 2020 homeowners has graciously agreed to a July 2021 tour date, the committee said. Opening Doors Gala Chairman Dean Hamric is exploring opportunities for the gala in fall 2020, and an announcement will be made at a later date as circumstances and solutions allow.
The Tour of Homes Blowing Rock has netted more than $80,000 annually over the last two years to support area nonprofits. Through a grant process, organizations such as Hospitality House, Hunger and Health Coalition, OASIS and Blowing Rock CARES have been able to feed the hungry, clothe those in need, provide shelter, offer educational resources, fund a women’s shelter, support the Latino population, promote continual learning and more.
The executive committee is keenly aware that many of these same community organizations supported by the tour are experiencing tremendous strain as they respond to the needs of our community during this crisis. These needs will, in all likelihood, continue due to economic hardships affecting populations served.
Even though there is no tour this summer, donors can help by making a donation to St. Mary of the Hills. You can give by 1) sending a check payable to St. Mary of the Hills with “Tour of Homes” in the memo line, mailed to PO Box 14 Blowing Rock, NC 28605, or, 2) visit stmaryofthehills.org and click on “Ways to Give” and donate to Tour of Homes Blowing Rock. Your gift will help funding of area nonprofits that provide essential support to those in need in the High Country.
“Without help, tour proceeds will not be able to fully fund the grant program,” the committee said. “This will result in a tremendous drop in services provided and be keenly felt by the populations served by our community in the upcoming months.”
