SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts and Madison County Arts Council in collaboration with the North Carolina Arts Council, awards the Artists Support Grant each year to fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve their business operations, or bring their work to new audiences.

Awards range generally from $500 to $1,000 depending on the needs of the artist. Applicants must be from Avery, Madison, Mitchell, or Yancey counties.

