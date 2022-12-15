There have been bands and musicians that have done it before, as in form bands that are better known as collectives, featuring an array of non-permanent members that routinely come and go. Groups like The Polyphonic Spree have used this model in more recent times and Delaney & Bonnie did it back in the 1960s and 70s. Roots music genius David Grisman is another example of this concept, known for keeping things fluid by creating situations where various combinations of musicians are temporarily added to his fugacious ensembles.
Current singer and songwriter Tim Husk has chosen the same path with his Awen Family World Boogie Collective band, which performs in Boone on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Lost Province Brewing Company.
Husk has been strumming a guitar since he was seven years old and wrote his first song a year later. He grew up off the mountain in Durham, NC, yet eventually made his way to Asheville when he came of college age. There, he performed with the band Freeway Revival for about four years before he struck out on his own with the Awen Family World Boogie Collective.
On the band’s awenfamily.net website, Husk lists 38 musicians who are a part of the loose-knit outfit, many of which are in prominent bands with names you have heard before.
As for Husk’s show in Boone this weekend, his band’s lineup will include Erik Brandt, of the groups Funkelstiltskin, Metaphonia, Wonkey Donkey, and his solo brand Uh, Erik; Matt Laird, of The Reliably Bad, Charlie Hunter, and The Fundamentals; Marcus Clonts, of the bands TUB and The Knotty G’s; Daniel Combs, also with TUB as well as Josh Clarks Visible Spectrum; and Jake Fain, who has played with James Kent and The Dropping Plates.
Over the last year, Husk put together an impressive run of shows, from Montana to New Orleans. Still, he always enjoys playing music and revisiting our High Country area and is thankful to know so many good musicians from this region.
“I just wanted to form a fluid project where you can still keep the project together even if people leave and come back, letting my friends know that we are just moving the music from one plain to the other instead of being egotistical about it, as in, ‘This is my music,’” said Husk. “I want the band to sound like it is a culmination of all my friends and other musicians I have met through the years. These people feel the same way and they are down to jamming and just going for it. So, I just hit up people and see if they are free, depending on what area I am coming to. For Boone, I reached out to Jake Fain, Marcus Laird, who went to school up there, and Erik Brandt.”
Boone resident Erik Brandt recently released a full album’s worth of original music which you can find on Spotify and other outlets under his Uh, Erik moniker. Brandt’s connection with Husk came through the usual musician’s network, which includes random meet-ups at indoor gigs and festival shows.
“I think I met Erik at Dr. Bacon’s Smokedown Festival or another similar festival,” said Husk. “I had set up a late-night stage and Erik came up and played with us one night, yet I feel like I knew him before that. We were getting down with the jams and I just liked his playing. And, he fit perfectly as, personality-wise, he was easy to get along with as he is chill and we have many mutual friends. As a musician, he is down to doing whatever we want to do, and there is no BS with him. He is a good musician who is in it for the right reasons.”
Husk’s goal is to create a gumbo of danceable music styles found around the world, done with top artists who have a local connection to the gig.
“I call our music a world boogie collective because it is feel-good dance music that incorporates different styles of traditional dance music found around the world,” said Husk. “We are kind of like the band Toubab Krewe in that respect. We like to mix all sorts of stuff together. It’s just another subsect of what is called Folk music these days. Before a gig, we’ll all get together and go over a certain number of songs, although many of the folks I play with know many of the tunes beforehand. Sometimes, I’ll throw out songs onstage that don’t have too-crazy forms to them, that everyone can follow along to quickly, and I’ll play the song through the cycle one or two times so everyone can get it. It keeps things fresh. We do a lot of improvisation as well, and we like to leave space for that in the show. In those situations, you can’t learn the stuff that you don’t know you’re going to play.”
Even though Husk took in some amazing sights out west, from the desert to the Rockies, he still feels good about returning to the Blue Ridge Mountains that surround us.
“I found a lot of really wild spots out there, but there is something special about North Carolina,” said Husk. “These mountains are hard to beat, and it is so nice to be back.”
