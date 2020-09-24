BOONE — Join us as we gather at Gateway Plaza in Boone starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, to take part in a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance.
We will gather with open hearts for a time of worship and to pray for our own repentance, for our families and other people, for nationwide revival, and a return in our country to Jesus Christ.
This day of prayer will be held as part of “The Return,” a national movement, an appointed time, and a specific day set apart for one purpose — the return to God by coming before His presence in humility, in sincerity in prayer and repentance.
“The Return” movement has continued throughout the year and is leading up to 10 Days of Prayer, Fasting, and Repentance (Sept. 18-28), starting with the Biblical Feast of Trumpets and ending with the Day of Atonement.
Sept. 26 marks the movement’s central day of prayer and repentance on local, national and global levels. On the same day, evangelical leaders from across the country will join Franklin Graham for a prayer march through our nation’s capital. Local Christians will participate simultaneously at Gateway Plaza in Boone for anyone who cannot travel to Washington.
This will not only take place 40 days before the presidential election, but also on the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower in America’s founding and dedication to God.
And let us remember what the Lord said in 2 Chronicles 7:14:
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
The local faith community will meet at noon outside of Serendipity Hair Studio in Gateway Plaza, 1542 U.S. Highway 421 S Suite E in Boone. Please bring a chair and join us as we commit to our own repentance and to begin living in revival.
For more information, contact Debbie Isaacs at (828) 964-6346.
To learn more about The Return movement, visit www.thereturn.org.
