SPRUCE PINE — The Orchard at Altapass will be reopening Saturday, June 13. Shelves are stocked with delicious jams and jellies, brined vegetables and locally made crafts, along with ice cream and apple pie, according to the Orchard’s announcement detailing its reopening.
Live music has been temporarily canceled, but tunes will continue inside the red barn. There will be telling stories on the stage instead of behind the tractor. And, the trails are open and ready to accept walkers of all ages.
Sanitary measures have been put in place. Staff will be wearing masks and gloves and visitors encouraged to wear masks. Occupancy will be limited to 40 at a time inside, and guests are encouraged to remember social distancing.
“This is a new normal for the Orchard,” said Executive Director Beth Hilton. “We’ve redirected our energies and the staff is working harder than ever to employ best practices that adhere to CDC and state regulations. Certain activities have been temporarily canceled — the hayrides, live music and dancing — while others are being developed, like kid-friendly educational activities. Despite the current global situation, we’re hoping for another great Orchard season.”
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Rd. near Spruce Pine on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a non profit working orchard, music and educational venue. Hours are from 10 a.m to 5 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Family and pet friendly. Wheelchair accessible.
For more info visit altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
