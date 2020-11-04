ALTAPASS — On Nov. 1, the Orchard at Altapass closed for the season. It’s been a strange year, but we count ourselves as lucky in that we live and work in the Blue Ridge Mountains with its fresh air, less traffic, and seemingly, endless possibilities.
Next season the bees will be shaking and flying after having eaten all their winter honey, the silk from the exploding milkweed will root in the thawing moist spring ground, blueberries will prepare their first fruits, apple buds will peek out from branches of older trees, lime green leaves unfold on the one-year-old saplings in the nursery.
The field will continue to grow throughout the winter months, but it’s what happens outside the Orchard, in the cities, towns, neighborhoods, in shops and restaurants, that will determine the path of the Orchard in the coming year.
Changes made in June were done in quick response to a pandemic. Changes for 2021 will be made through six months of deliberation, determination, and dedication to preserving the Orchard and continuing its mission.
Penciled-in plans for the new season include bringing the music back and “heyrides,” both prohibited this year, both sorely missed; the completion of the Clinchfield Railroad model display; a comprehensive monarch butterfly habitat; more activities for the kids, and a couple surprises. We’ll even find a place for the stacks of chairs now taking up space in the barn.
If the apples don’t stop growing, the Orchard won’t stop inviting people to visit and share the magic of its rolling hills. And if masks become as “must wear shoes and shirts,” then masks it will be. There will be smiles beneath.
We’ll be on the lookout for more volunteers. So, if you would like to help for a day or a few hours, please let us know. Email Beth Hilton at execdirector@altapassorchard.org for information about where, when, and how you can fit in.
We don’t know if opening day will change from years past, hours, or days open, but will keep everyone informed as we continue to “save the good stuff.” And we thank everyone who took those few hours out of their tense days to spend them at the Orchard.
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit, 501©(3), working orchard, heritage, and educational venue. The orchard is family and pet-friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. For information, click to altapassorchard.org, visit the Orchard’s Facebook page, or call (828) 765-9531.
