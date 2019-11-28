Since 2010, Small Business Saturday has been encouraging towns to look for gifts on Main Street before heading to large, corporate malls or department stores. National Federation of Independent Businesses, a member-driven advocacy organization for small and independent businesses, reported a drop in Small Business Saturday participation in 2017. The 2017 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey reported 108 million shoppers spent $12.9 billion on the country-wide shopping day. These numbers are 4 million shoppers and $3 billion less than what was highlighted by Small Business Saturday in 2016.
However, 2018 saw growth at 104 million shoppers and $17.8 billion spent at small businesses, according to the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey. Additionally, “a record high” 70 percent of U.S. adults said that they were aware of Small Business Saturday and the importance of shopping locally. Learn more about NFIB at www.nfib.com.
