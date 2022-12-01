Lynne

Lynne Lear

HIGH COUNTRY — Now in its 10th year, the High Country Toy and Gift Card Drive returns to its live music roots after soldiering on through the recent COVID pandemic. The goal of the annual charity is to raise the funds and seek the donations needed to be able to give out Christmas toys and clothing for every Watauga County and Avery County kid that is in need.

Headed up by local philanthropist and longtime High Country resident Lynne Lear, this year’s events will feature three live music benefit shows that will enable folks to donate in person while having some fun about town. There will also be other ways to donate to this awesome charity by other means, which we will explore below.

