HIGH COUNTRY — Now in its 10th year, the High Country Toy and Gift Card Drive returns to its live music roots after soldiering on through the recent COVID pandemic. The goal of the annual charity is to raise the funds and seek the donations needed to be able to give out Christmas toys and clothing for every Watauga County and Avery County kid that is in need.
Headed up by local philanthropist and longtime High Country resident Lynne Lear, this year’s events will feature three live music benefit shows that will enable folks to donate in person while having some fun about town. There will also be other ways to donate to this awesome charity by other means, which we will explore below.
“Up until 2020, the majority of the money that we raised for the High Country Toy and Gift Card Drive came from our live music toy parties and from folks offering to sponsor a specific child,” said Lynne Lear, a resident of Banner Elk and a Real Estate Broker at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “In both 2020 and 2021, we were unable to hold those parties due to the pandemic and that made it very difficult to meet the needs of all the children. But, we were also very blessed to have so many people step up during that period and donate and sponsor a child via social media and word of mouth. We fell short of our goal during both of those years, but we found a way to make up the difference to be sure every child had a Christmas.”
For those who want to be a part of this great cause yet cannot make the benefit shows, there are multiple ways to donate. This year, in a different policy than in past years; the toys and gifts that are to be donated can be wrapped. If the gift package is clearly labeled as to its contents, a donor is welcome to hand-wrap the gift for the child, which gives it a special touch.
“Folks can donate by bringing toys, gift cards and cash donations, which are tax deductible, to one of our music toy drive parties,” said Lear. “You can also mail a check or gift card to High Country Toy Drive at PO Box 2133, Banner Elk, NC 28604. To donate via PayPal, you can use the (address) highcountrytoydrive@yahoo.com or you can call me direct for more information at (423) 794-8825. If you are out and about, you can also drop off toys, gift cards and cash donations at these locations: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty located at 3309 Hwy 105, Banner Elk, NC; Wraps Pack & Ship located at 2331 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC; Lost Province Brewing located at 1390 N. Depot St, Boone, NC; and Premier Sotheby’s International Realty located at 1127 Main St, Suite A, Blowing Rock, NC.”
The first live benefit concert will take place on December 8, at The Chef’s Table at Sorrento’s located at 140 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk, NC 28604. The music will be provided by the Dillon Cable, The Bandam Duo, and Smokin’ Joe Randolph with Hope Harvey. The second show will happen on December 9, at Carolina BBQ located at 500 Pineola Street, Newland, NC 28657 and the performing musicians will include Classic Highway, The Collective, Dwight and Friends and Smokin’ Joe Randolph with Hope Harvey.
There will also be a third event happening at the Lost Province Brewing Company, located at 130 N. Depot Street in Boone, featuring the Loose Roosters band, but the date has not been finalized at press time, so stay tuned to the Lost Province webpage and their Facebook page as well as the 10th Annual High Country Toy and Gift Card Drive Facebook page for more information on the upcoming Boone event.
The kids that will benefit from this charitable endeavor vary in age. Ultimately, a donation of a gift card, a PayPal donation or a tax-deductible check allows for a more personal experience for the kids as age-appropriate gifts are then bought and given out.
“As far as the needs go for the children, their ages range from 6 months to 17 years old,” said Lear. “Our biggest need is always cash and gift card donations so that we can go and shop for the correct sizes, needs and wishes of each individual child. And, we provide the opportunity for some of our contributors to sponsor and shop for a specific child, which is the absolute best way to help a kid as it is a truly hands-on and fulfilling experience. We work 70 hours a week as the days lead up to Christmas, shopping and sorting the gifts for our local children who appreciate it so much.”
Now, a decade after its inception, the High Country Toy and Gift Card Drive is once again a labor of love for Lear, for the local donors, and for the volunteers who help to make Christmastime a positive season for the kids that could use a year-end lift.
“Every year, there will be a child’s wish list that makes me cry, mostly because the wish is so simple that it indicates how little the child has ever received during the Christmas season,” said Lear. “Last year, on the list was a request by a child who simply asked for, ‘Shoes that fit.’ And, every year, there is at least one person whose generosity makes me emotional. Last year, it was a friend who pitched in to do all the legwork when it came to doing the shopping, because it does take a team to make that happen. When this person returned from the stores with bags full of clothes, coats, boots, shoes and gifts, she said that she knew we would be way short again that year, so everything she bought would be her donation.”
The High Country Toy and Gift Card Drive is an easy and special way to make a difference here in Watauga County and Avery County during what can be a stressful time of year for some folks in the shadows.
“Quite frankly, I’ve spent the last ten Decembers being teary-eyed on a regular basis from experiencing the sheer need of the children here locally, and witnessing the generosity of the people that live here in the High Country,” said Lear. “Just recently, a member of our community heard about the toy and gift card drive and came up to me, asking if we could help a certain local family that was made up of five children being raised by their grandparents in dire straits. We were able to get all five of them coats and boots and a new sweater to wear back on the first day of school. Now, here in December, we just believe that every child deserves a good Christmas.”
