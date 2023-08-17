HICKORY — The Art of Compassion, a series of presentations and workshops surrounding how the power of storytelling, art, and entertainment can be harnessed to promote education, encouragement, support, and love for others, returns for a second year with a brand new theme, “Acts of Kindness.”

In partnership with Imagine One Hospitality and hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne University, The Art of Compassion is a gathering of artists, writers, musicians, and entertainers who are looking to spread kindness and compassion in the world through their performances and exhibitions. Launching the 2023-24 series with over 15 events throughout the months of September and October, these events will promote community partners and local charities, including a special fundraising comedy performance by Anjelah Johnson-Reyes on Sept. 15.

  

