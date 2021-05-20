GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Grandfather Mountain State Park has released its 2021 wildflower hiking schedule, an annual nature walk in which a park rangers take hikers through some of the mountain’s most biologically diverse trails.
Guided trips began last week with excursions at the Profile Trail head in Banner Elk, and through the Tanawha and Nuwati trails. Expeditions through the Bear Paw State Natural Area began mid-May and the next event will be held May 28. Hikers will embark on the Profile Trail at 10 a.m.
The hike will be at a slow pace and will cover less than three miles while lasting two to three hours each. Face coverings are required, and participants should wear appropriate attire and footwear. Pets must be left at home. Hikes are appropriate for all ages, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. To RSPV, call (828) 963-9522 or click to grandfather.mountain@ncparks.gov.
