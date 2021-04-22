SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Climb to Sugar Mountain’s 5,300-foot peak by way of the Easy Street, Gunther’s Way, and Northridge slopes on Sunday, July 4, when Sugar Mountain Resort hosts its fifth annual Summit Crawl.
Registration is now open and is available in-person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online anytime until 4 p.m., Friday, July 2. No event day registration is available, and participation is limited to the first 400. Entry fee includes a T-shirt and downhill transportation on the Summit Express chairlift.
The start whistle blows at 9 a.m. for all competitors. Top finishers in each category who conquer the 1,200-foot climb win medals. For those who cross the mile-high finish line complimentary water and fruit, sponsored by Lowes Foods, and a chance to win a Sugar Mountain Resort winter season pass await.
The Summit Express chairlift operates for everyone from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. (for Fourth of July fireworks viewing) and The Rockabilly’s perform from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Food and refreshments are available in the base lodge all day long, and listen to The Typical Mountain Boys perform on the deck of the base lodge from 6 to 9 p.m. Just after 9 p.m. watch a bigger-and-better-than-ever fireworks show which can be viewed from Sugar’s 5,300-foot peak.
For more information about the Summit Crawl or to sign up call 800-SUGAR-MT or click to www.skisugar.com/crawl. The event is sponsored by Lowes Foods, Merrell, and the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority.
