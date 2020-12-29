Charter Communications Inc. announced on Dec. 28 that the Spectrum store in Boone had been relocated to 276 Watauga Village Drive in suites D and E.
The store moved from its previous location at 755 George Wilson Road, and officially opened on Dec. 10, according to Spectrum spokesperson Scott Pryzwansky. The businesses that previously occupied the Watauga Village Drive store fronts were Carolina West Wireless (Suite D) and GameStop (Suite E).
Pryzwansky added that the new Spectrum store is designed to provide an improved customer experience, and the new location further enables the company to do so. Charter Communications stated that the Spectrum store gives consumers in the Boone area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum internet, TV, mobile or voice services.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum Stores and Retail. “They are working to make our new store in Boone a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines. “
Pryzwansky said the store is consistent with other new Spectrum stores, and features an “enjoyable and relaxed environment, allowing customers to learn more about and try Spectrum services.”
The new Boone store at 276 Watauga Village Drive is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store. Occupancy of the store is managed by store employees. Charter Communications stated that Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.
Charter Communications added that the new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, including access to next-generation 5G service where available.
Store visitors also have the opportunity to use Spectrum internet, featuring starting speeds of 200 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second. Additionally, customers can use the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.
Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. Community members can also access 24-hour customer assistance at 1 (855) 707-7328.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.