Overmountain Men path

The path the Overmountain Men took through our area in September 1780.

 Illustration courtesy National Park Service

INGALLS — Sibelco's Schoolhouse location at 107 Harris Mining Company Road will be hosting an Over the Mountain Victory Trail event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event celebrates one of the stops of the Over Mountainmen march to the Battle of Kings Mountain as part of the Revolutionary War.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.