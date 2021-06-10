SHAWNEEHAW — With community members coming from all over the county, the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department raised money for the department’s “Ladies Auxiliary” at its annual BBQ June 5.
Community members purchased a full BBQ dinner and dessert in support of the volunteer fire department’s “Ladies Auxiliary” that aids the department by fundraising and providing support to the firefighters.
“We’ve got a good one that gives money to different organizations and if by chance we need something they’ll buy it,” said chief of the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department Gary Rupard. “It’s good to have a good Ladies Auxiliary. We had a structure fire last week and they turned out before daylight and made breakfast and sent food back to the firefighters.”
Rupard said it’s always great to do the annual BBQ and see community members come in from all over the county.
During the BBQ, the line for food stretched more than 20 people long at times. Rupard said some people would stop by and see the line and just keep going.
The fire department said that they sold out all of the BBQ that was for sale.
