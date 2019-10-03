BOONE — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the second year, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System along with many other High Country businesses and organizations have adopted a Together We Fight approach to breast cancer.
The collaborative approach took shape after several community organizations discussed ways to join forces to support breast cancer patients on a local level.
The Together We Fight collaborative includes the following community events and fundraisers:
Longtime owners of Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine, Randy and Trina McCoy along with their son D’Artagnan, will host their eighth annual “Mining for a Purpose” event at the gem mine on Oct. 5. The McCoys donate 100 percent of the proceeds from this event to the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center patient emergency fund. Since 2014, more than $96,000 has been donated through Mining for a Purpose to support the Cancer Center.
Back by popular demand, ARHS will host its 16th annual Pink Day celebration at both Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital on Oct. 11. The events will take place at 10 a.m. to noon at Cannon Memorial Hospital lobby and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Watauga Medical Center auditorium. The breast cancer awareness event and fundraiser is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear pink, purchase raffle tickets, schedule a mammogram and hear remarks from a breast cancer survivor. Light refreshments will be provided. Each year Pink Day raises money through raffle items and donations, 100 percent of which will support the Cancer Center.
This year CrossFit Boone, Seven Seals CrossFit, CrossFit Postal and Ashe CrossFit are working together to support the cause through a program called Kilograms for Mammograms. This fitness oriented fundraiser will celebrate survivors and help remove the cost barrier for those in need of a mammogram – all proceeds will go to the Wilma Redmond Mammography Fund. The second annual event will take place Oct. 12 and will also include a silent auction and kid-friendly exercise challenges. Kilograms for Mammograms will take place at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center.
The third annual High Country Walk/Run for Breast Cancer will take place in Blowing Rock on Oct. 26. The event is hosted by the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation and 100 percent of the funds raised are used to provide for the needs of breast cancer patients, survivors and their families in the High Country.
