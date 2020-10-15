Weeks after responding to hurricanes Laura and Sally, which made landfall Aug. 27 and Sept. 16 respectively, Samaritan’s Purse continues to not only aid Gulf Coast families in the wake of Hurricane Delta, which made landfall Oct. 9, but call for additional volunteers.
The Category 2 October storm struck a nearly identical path to Hurricane Laura, creating catastrophic damage and further hindering the recovery process of many families.
This is the record-setting 10th named storm to hit the mainland U.S. this year — five of which achieved hurricane strength. Louisiana alone has taken the brunt of three named storms — Cristobal, Laura and Delta. The damaged roofs of many homes around Lake Charles were still covered with blue tarps as intense winds gusted through again on Oct. 9.
The Boone-based international Christian relief organization has already helped more than 650 families in five locations across Alabama and Louisiana recover from Hurricanes Laura and Sally in the past month. Volunteers will continue to aid impacted families by going out into the hardest hit communities to help families remove downed trees, clear debris and put tarps on roofs.
“I cannot begin to imagine the physical and emotional toll so many Gulf Coast families have experienced after enduring three hurricanes within a matter of weeks,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please join me in praying that God’s peace and comfort would cover them as they continue to recover from these storms.”
As Hurricane Delta threatened the Gulf Coast, disaster response specialists worked alongside local government officials to determine the best plan to ensure the safe evacuation of Samaritan’s Purse staff, volunteers and equipment already working in the area.
Samaritan’s Purse officials say that there are currently more than 2,000 existing requests for assistance, and they anticipate more. Volunteers are needed, the organization said. Go to SPvolunteer.org for more information.
