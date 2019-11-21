Samaritan’s Purse is providing ground support to Syrian refugees in northern Iraq.
The Boone-based Christian charity has been involved in aiding groups fleeing to Iraq since mid-October, according to Caleb Drown, regional director of the Middle East for Samaritan’s Purse.
“Thousands of Syrian families have fled everything they know to seek refuge in northern Iraq — many walking for days and carrying only the clothes on their backs,” Drown said, including that SP “recently delivered more than 20 tons of emergency relief supplies — including children’s winter coats, boots and gloves — to northern Iraq to aid displaced families.”
Most of the refugees being seen by SP are women and children, sent to the camps by their husbands and fathers. Many patriarchal family figures have prioritized women and children before themselves. The uncertainty that encompasses the situation has individuals looking for alternative solutions to the violence in Syria and refugee camps.
“Men remain in Syria or search for other options to keep their family safe,” said Drown. “Samaritan’s Purse continues to aid the most vulnerable through the distribution of critical relief supplies while reminding displaced families they are not alone or forgotten.”
SP has delivered more than 20 tons of emergency relief supplies that included winter coats, boots, and gloves along with blankets, hygiene kits, food and clean water, to the displaced families. Some families/individuals walked for days with only the clothes on their backs to reach a safe camp, but a field hospital was not a necessity as of Nov. 13.
However, Drown said, “Samaritan’s Purse is preparing to begin operations as the primary medical care provider in Bardarash refugee camp, which recently became home to 13,000 displaced people.”
SP is asking the High Country to continue praying for peace and stability in the Middle East and for the local teams on the ground that will continue aiding the most vulnerable individuals from the conflict.
For more information about the situation in Syria or to learn more about how the High Country can help, visit www.SamaritansPurse.org.
