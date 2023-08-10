SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts will host a new photography exhibition titled “Resilience: The Heart of Ukraine.” The exhibition will feature work by American writer and photographer Michael Andrews. The exhibition is in the Kokol Gallery August 4 to September 9.

As a volunteer with United States Peace Corps Ukraine in 2018–19, Andrews augmented his service as consultant to an HIV and AIDS service agency working as a photographer for Ukraine’s Baba Yelka Cultural Expedition. The group was formed in 2018 to preserve and share the unique cultural traditions of Ukraine’s Kirovoghad region. “Resilience” offers a unique window into remote village life before Russia’s invasion and focuses on the lives of Ukrainian “babusyas” (grandmothers) and their cultural roots. Andrews has captured the cultural traditions through the medium of photography.

  

