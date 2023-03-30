watauga county public library logo

BOONE — The Repair Hub is coming back to the Watauga C0unty Public Library on April 4.

Community members can bring items to the Watauga County Public Library for the second in its series of Repair Hub Pop Ups on Tuesday, April 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Leave with your item in working condition!

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.