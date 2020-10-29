The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced historic Ashe Hospital in Jefferson as the recipient of the 2020 ACHP/HUD Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation.
ACHP Chairman Aimee Jorjani presented the award to Donald O. Tise, AIA, Principal of Tise-Kiester Architects, in-person in North Carolina on October 21. Others joined the ceremony virtually, including Rep. Virginia Foxx, Secretary Susi Hamilton, NC Department of Cultural Resources, State Senator Deanna Ballard, E.G. “Ned” Fowler, President, Northwestern Housing Enterprises, Incorporated, Alan Herman, Manager, ALH General Contractor,Aurelia Leonard, Deputy Director, Northwestern Regional Housing Authority, Darren Swanson, Managing Director Acquisitions, Redstone Equity Partners, Stephen Dixon, Senior Vice President, Bank of Tennessee, Andy Howell, President and CEO, Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and Scott Farmer, Executive Director, North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.
This annual award recognizes developers, organizations, and agencies for their success in advancing the goals of historic preservation, while at the same time providing affordable housing and/or expanded economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income families and individuals.
Historic Ashe Hospital, a building that dates back to the 1940s, was recently rehabilitated and opened in the beginning of 2019 with 46 apartments, a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units for low-income senior citizens and people with disabilities. There are 19 units in the historic building and 27 in a new, complementary addition, along with a library, computer room, and three meeting rooms that are available to the community. The front lobby of the historic building features a memory room, displaying artifacts from the old hospital and telling its story.
“Historic Ashe Hospital has deep meaning to the surrounding residents. The whole community joined together to not only save it but utilize the space to provide much-needed affordable housing for senior citizens and those with disabilities,” Chairman Jorjani said. “Throughout the building, the project focused on retaining the historic touches and recognizing it was once a hospital. Many people, organizations, and government agencies saw the value of preserving Ashe Hospital and now, it has become a community gathering place and a home to dozens of people.”
