The Regional Artist Project of Northwest North Carolina is a partnership between the Arts Councils of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes Counties and the North Carolina Arts Council. Its goal is to provide support to a broad range of visual, performing, literary and inter-disciplinary artists that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their careers.
In 2019-2020, the Regional Artist Project awarded a total of $5,500 to 10 artists. Grants generally range from $200 to $1,000 and may be used by the artists for a variety of purposes, including the cost of presenting work for exhibits and/or auditions, training or tuition, travel, promotional materials, work facilities, equipment, or the production of new work.
Artists receiving grants for 2019-2020 include: Betsy Brey of Wilkes County; Daniel Cater of Alleghany County; Rosa Dargon-Powers of Watauga County; Cara Hagan of Watauga County; Adam Kahn of Watauga County; Diane Morrison of Allegheny County; George Pennell of Watauga County; Rachael Salmon of Watauga County; Paige Whitley-Baugues of Wilkes County; and Annie Woodford of Watauga County.
A multi-disciplinary panel from the four county regions judged applications in visual arts, music, film and literature. This grant is partially funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a state agency, in partnership with the Arts Councils of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties. For more information, call your local arts council or (336) 846-ARTS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.