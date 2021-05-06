BANNER ELK — Realty One Group Results, one of real estate’s fastest growing franchises in the country, officially cut the ribbon on the company’s new office in Banner Elk on Thursday, April 22, with an open house to welcome the community to the company’s new location.
Founded in 2005, the California-based real estate franchise has expanded to more than 280 offices in 45 states, including locations in Winston-Salem, West Jefferson and Boone. Suzanne London, owner and broker in charge of Realty One in Banner Elk, said that the company’s rapid growth is due in part to its unique and innovative business model.
“We really believe in empowering our agents in running the best business they can, because everybody is self employed. But instead of us taking a big chunk of what they make, we say, ’No, you guys have actually earned that money. Go ahead and have that 100 percent and spend it on your marketing and make sure everything is OK,’” London said.
London added that the business also provides marketing, advertising and technological resources to its realtors as well. A major part of the business that London says it prides itself on is its cooperative, family atmosphere and the sense of community that it instills with its employees and the people the company does business with.
“A big thing for us, too, is to give back to the communities that we serve, because being just a business in a community isn’t enough. It’s more how can we help our communities grow, and how can we be a part of that community,” London said.
This sense of community, London says, was one of the factors that attracted the company to the area, in addition to the robust real estate market and the number of part-time residences in the area.
“Banner Elk is a really unique area. It’s got the down-home feeling. It’s still got the Mom and Pop’s, the cozyness where people know each other, but it also has the second homes and different aspects. We feel like we will be able to bring in the best people into this area, to be able to sell the houses, to be able to purchase the houses, to really be able to make Banner Elk better and to grow. It’s just a beautiful place and for us not to be here and not offer people this kind of beauty would be crazy,” London said.
According to the company’s website, Realty One Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500’s list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years.
London said that she is committed to bringing the company’s proven track record to their new clients and agents in Banner Elk, Avery County and across the region.
“People are my passion,” London said. “I want to be there for my agents, because I would want somebody to do the same for me. I want us to be able to treat our community the same. It’s not all about the dollar, it’s about how we can help you.”
Realty One is located at 2780 Tynecastle Highway in Banner Elk and can be contacted by calling (828) 278-7448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.