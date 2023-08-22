Community Foundation of Western North Carolina

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA — The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) approved scholarships totaling $558,000 to 96 WNC students in 53 schools in 19 counties. More than 60 volunteers from the community worked to review applications and select recipients.

Kelli Blackburn, Jocelyn Hernandez, Riley Isaacs and Emma Wise of Avery County High School were awarded. Scholarship endowments can have broad eligibility criteria, be focused on a particular school or county, offered to students pursuing a degree in a stated field or available to those who will attend a designated college or university.

  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.