In the world of swing music, jazz and the appreciation of the guitar in music as a whole, few artists have continued to inspire others like Django Reinhardt. Living from 1910 to 1953, Reinhardt became one of the first monster musicians to use the guitar as a lead instrument in the young jazz music scene of the early 1900s.

Growing up in Belgium in a musical family of Romanian descent, Reinhardt spent a lot of time living in encampments outside of Paris and by the time he was 15 in 1925, he was playing professionally in the clubs. Jazz and swing music was not yet on the young Django’s radar yet, however, but his musical repertoire as a young man included being adept at playing the guitar, violin and banjo.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.