ALTAPASS — Beginning on Saturday, June 5, the Olin Hefner Pavilion will become the “new” venue for music and dancing at the Orchard. Although the available accommodations are sparse, renovations will start this season and continue into next year. We welcome some old Orchard favorites, new local talent, and some who have been appreciated for decades in our region. Through October 10, one band or individual will take to the ersatz “stage” and command the entire afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays or Sundays.
Orchard friend and musician, Sam McKinney, will jumpstart the season on that first Saturday followed by Randy Flack on Sunday—both well-known talented, accomplished performers. The month of music will continue the following Saturday with Skiffle Creek, a four-piece band out of McDowell County and featuring Jo Northrup. The Butterbeans end the weekend with what they call “toe-tappin’ porch music.”
On June 19, we feature the acoustic music of Buffalo Cove, followed on Sunday by another Orchard favorite, Sound Traveler, with their many instruments and original songs. On the 26th, it’s local songwriter and singer, David Wiseman, with his blues and ballads that will have you sitting up and paying attention. The month’s music ends on Sunday with Homegrown and its classic country and “swampy blues.” And June is just the beginning of some great music from some great talent.
Because of the venue size and equipment constraints, bands were asked to limit their numbers to four and their music to acoustic or to bring their sound systems. We are thrilled that so many bands agreed; this season’s lineup will be more diverse, eclectic, and dynamic even with the temporary constraints. And because state safety restrictions have been relaxed, dancing is back. However, toe-tapping, knee-slapping, seated swiveling are also encouraged. Music performances are free every Saturday and Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Orchard at Altapass is a not-for-profit working heirloom apple orchard, educational, and music venue. Hours of operation in June are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. (Open in May Saturday and Sunday only) For a complete 2021 music lineup, visit the website “events” page, check the Orchard Facebook page for updates and special happenings, or call (828) 765-9531.
