The Ashe County Arts Council fundraiser Auction for the Arts opens the bidding this week on www.event.gives/auctionforthearts. The bidding is easy with a simple sign up on the website and folks can bid on more than 60 donated items. The culminating event is Saturday, June 12, from 7-8 p.m.
For more than 40 years, the Ashe County Arts Council has provided Ashe County citizens with art experiences and activities. Gallery Crawls, Studio Tours, Junior Appalachian Musicians, Missoula Children’s Theatre, exhibits, concerts, literary events, and more. The Auction for the Arts fundraiser will help support school and community programming.
Businesses, artists, individual patrons have donated an array of art, home décor, dinner experiences, vacation lodgings, adventure opportunities, and more. The auction will include artwork by Joan Stiles Bell, Steve Willingham, Porch Dog by Hank Orr, a zipline package from Hawksnest Tours, a chef’s table dinner experience at Craft Bistro, just to name a few of the great items up for bid.
Bidding will continue this week until Saturday evening during the event from 7 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director, Jeff Fissel, the Saturday evening event will feature musical spots by Wayne Henderson and friends and the Kruger Brothers, with special appearances by the Junior Appalachian Musicians and Arts Council board members and staff. Throughout the hour bidding will end and the lucky winners will be announced.
Call (336) 846-2787, email us at info@ashecountyarts.org or check the website www.ashecountyarts.org for more information.
