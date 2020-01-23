AVERY COUNTY — OASIS, Inc. (Opposing Abuse with Service, Information, and Shelter) recently received grant funding from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to partner with High Country Community Health to expand services.
The Community Foundation is a nonprofit serving 18 counties in Western North Carolina. The Foundation is a permanent regional resource that facilitated $20 million in charitable giving last year. CFWNC inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to enrich lives and communities in Western North Carolina.
“The reason we initially looked into funding like this is because we know that intimate partner violence and sexual violence is such a real problem in our communities. We know that more women suffer from intimate partner violence than both cancer and diabetes combined, so it is a really prevalent issue,” Sara Crouch, OASIS, Inc. Outreach Coordinator, said. “Though we know that a lot of the statistics deal with women, we recognize at OASIS that men and people that are gender non-conforming are also victims of intimate partner violence, and we serve all forms of intimate partner violence.”
“High Country Community Health receives grant funding to help take care of patients who are underserved. We are in Avery and Watauga counties, as well as Burke and Surry counties, and we can provide primary care as well as mental health services, medication-assisted treatment services, as well as also provide dental care,” Leigh Ann Byrd, Chief of Operations with High Country Community Health said. “The thing we love about partnering with OASIS is that the community is so important, but so many places have a lack of resources for people. OASIS does an amazing job. When they came to us to share that they had written an initial grant for Watauga County, they had noticed some of their clients coming in had been in such a terrible place with their behavioral health due to the abuse of a partner that when they finally ask for help, these people were just doing all they can to survive. Health care was often put on the back burner.
“When victims finally come to the point to ask for help, they don’t want to have to go to a doctor that doesn’t understand mental health a lot of times, and then have to go to another doctor or another doctor to see something else,” Byrd continued. “High Country Community Health is integrated and can do so many things in-house, from a psychologist to social workers to a dietician. We can do a lot of things that other services can’t do at a fraction of the cost.”
According to Crouch, treating clients from more than a mental health perspective was key in the decision to team up with HCCH to secure funding to help treat the overall well-being of victims of abuse.
“The trauma that comes from the violence can affect both the patient’s mental and physical health. The mental anguish and the anxiety that comes with being a victim of abuse from your partner has a major effect of mental health. Also, people don’t think about its effect on physical health,” Crouch added. “Studies show that two-thirds of the victims of intimate partner violence have been strangled before by their partner, and strangulation can cause such a variety of mental health issues and physical health issues down the line. Typically people who are victims of intimate partner violence will be seeing a primary physician rather than calling a domestic violence hotline like what we have at OASIS, so it was important for us to start collaborating with health care providers so we can start identifying some warning signs that a physician may be able to see, and upon seeing and identifying those warning signs, physicians could talk to their patients about resources like OASIS that are available to them, helping us to do a better job of reaching more people.”
The funding will be used to provide OASIS clients who are residents of Avery County with medical, dental and mental health care at no cost to the patient, and is a major step in allowing domestic and sexual violence survivors to get the health care they need and deserve.
“For this specific grant funding we chose High Country Community Health because they do a really good job of being trauma informed. That’s really important to us as an agency because of the folks we will be referring to them,” Crouch added. “The group is also community minded, which is also important. Their whole foundation is about working with clients who are uninsured, and that is key for us because the funding for this grant will be for clients who are either completely uninsured or underinsured. We have the funding and are hopeful that we will be able to adequately serve as many people as we can, but we know if one patient needs a lot more than what our limited funding can provide them, that High Country Community Health will continue to stay with them and won’t leave them with nothing. That sustainability piece was really important when considering whom we would partner with.”
According to a press release from OASIS, studies support that survivors of domestic and sexual violence have specific medical and mental health care needs that are related to the violence endured. The grant will permit OASIS and HCCH to meet those needs for Avery County citizens.
“The grant from the Community Foundation lasts for one year, which isn’t a very long time, but we hope to serve as many clients as we can with the funding that we have,” Crouch said. “We hope, in my opinion, that it is long enough where we can start serving clients and get that information and those statistics, and we can use those statistics to show that this is an area of great need in Avery County and in our communities, where we can say that for the past year year we have served x number of clients with this funding, and therefore this is a huge need in our community. Then, potentially we can apply for more long-term and sustainable funding through it, which is so important for nonprofits.”
For more information on OASIS, click to www.oasisinc.org. An OASIS advocate can be reached 24/7 by calling the free and confidential crisis line in Avery County at (828) 504-0911. In Watauga County, call the crisis hotline at (828) 262-5035. For more information on High Country Community Health, click to www.highcountrycommunityhealth.com or call (828) 737-0221 (Avery medical) or (828) 742-1018 (Avery dental). In Watauga County call (828) 262-3886.
