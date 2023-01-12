Jason Carter grew up along the mighty Ohio River in the small town of Lloyd, located in Eastern Kentucky near the West Virginia border. The main drag that runs through that part of the Bluegrass State is a famous road known around the world as The Country Music Highway, aka Route 23.

U.S. Route 23 runs from Michigan through western North Carolina to northern Florida, yet it is that specific Eastern Kentucky sector that carries the banner of The Country Music Highway. Along its path, an astounding array of successful country music and bluegrass artists grew up on both sides of roadway, from Tom T. Hall to Keith Whitley, Ricky Skaggs, Dwight Yoakam, Larry Cordle, Patty Loveless, The Judds, Chris Stapleton, Don Rigsby, Tyler Childers and more, including the recently-departed Loretta Lynn.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.