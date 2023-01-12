Jason Carter grew up along the mighty Ohio River in the small town of Lloyd, located in Eastern Kentucky near the West Virginia border. The main drag that runs through that part of the Bluegrass State is a famous road known around the world as The Country Music Highway, aka Route 23.
U.S. Route 23 runs from Michigan through western North Carolina to northern Florida, yet it is that specific Eastern Kentucky sector that carries the banner of The Country Music Highway. Along its path, an astounding array of successful country music and bluegrass artists grew up on both sides of roadway, from Tom T. Hall to Keith Whitley, Ricky Skaggs, Dwight Yoakam, Larry Cordle, Patty Loveless, The Judds, Chris Stapleton, Don Rigsby, Tyler Childers and more, including the recently-departed Loretta Lynn.
The son of a father who was a part-time musician, Carter became adept on the fiddler at an early age. While attending Greenup County High School, Carter could look out of his classroom window and see the aforementioned U.S. Route 23 in the distance. There were times when he’d be in class, only to look out through the glass and see the tour bus of a famous musician driving by. Those experiences stirred up his dreams of being on one of those tour busses someday and playing music for a living.
After graduation, Carter’s fiddling began to take off and after doing gigs with friends in his home area, he got the call as a teenager to be the fiddler for a legend in Del McCoury, who is an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Famer. Over the last three decades, Carter has held down the fiddler chair for The Del McCoury Band, recording legendary albums and winning many awards along the way as a group.
Along the way, Carter has also garnered nine IBMA Fiddler of the Year Awards as well.
Recently, Carter took advantage of his friendships in the music business to put together an all-star cast for his new solo album called Lowdown Hoedown. The recording features Carter throwing down with Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Billy Strings, Sarah Jarosz, Jon Fishman, Marty Stuart, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Vince Herman, Russ Carson, Cody Kilby, Aiofe O’Donovan, Dennis Crouch, Cory Walker, Ashby Frank, Alan Bartram, Rob McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, David Grier, Kyle Tuttle, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Michael Cleveland, and Sarah Jarosz.
On Friday, Jan. 27, Jason Carter and his band will perform at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country located at 559 W. King Street in downtown Boone.
Carter is bringing in some top guest musicians for the show including the newly-crowned 2022 IBMA Guitar Player of the Year in Cody Kilby, his Travelin’ McCourys band mate Alan Bartram on bass, Ashby Frank on mandolin, and Corey Walker on banjo.
Carter comes to town with friends in the High Country area, and with some stories of some time spent with our late and local music hero, the IBMA Hall of Famer Doc Watson, whose statue resides on King Street.
Over Carter’s three-decades in the music business, he has gotten to know many musicians, and one of his good friends in the business is local ace musician Big Al Johnson, who lives in next door Avery County at the foot of Grandfather Mountain. Johnson is a renown fiddler who spent years performing with top acts such as IBMA Hall of Famer Doyle Lawson and his band Quicksilver, with Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Larry Cordle as well as touring with country artists such as Doug Stone, Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis.
Johnson came off the road in 2008 to raise his family and to take a job with the U.S. Postal Service, yet he still plays regularly with the Johnson Brothers Band.
“I know my friend Alan Johnson lives near Boone,” said Carter. “I can promise you that Alan is one of the best to ever draw a bow. He is one of the best I’ve ever heard. He’s incredible. He is a good friend of mine that I have known from back when he lived in Nashville, and we’re still good buddies.”
As for time spent the late Doc Watson, Carter treasures the moments that he shared with him, as well as other legends who have since left this world. Watson died in 2012 at 89 years of age, making this year of 2023 the Centennial anniversary of his birth.
“I was lucky enough to play on the Mac Wiseman, Doc Watson and Del McCoury sessions,” said Carter, about the album Del, Doc and Mac.
Released in 1998 on the Sugar Hill Records label, the Del, Doc and Mac album is a treasure for those that appreciate three living legends sharing the music of the old days that they experienced first-hand, while representing their generation wonderfully. Now, Wiseman and Watson are both gone with McCoury hanging in there and still going strong at 83.
The guest musicians on the Scott Rouse-produced Del, Doc and Mac album included Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Jack Lawrence, Terry Eldridge, Byron House, Gene Wooten, Rob McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, Mike Bub, and Jason Carter.
“We would also play shows together with Doc over the years, including at MerleFest,” said Carter. “And, back in the 1990s, he was still out playing at several of the other festivals outside of his home area. But, man, Doc is still one of my go-to choices whenever I go to listen to music. A Doc Watson album will be one of the first things I will pick out. I’ve always been drawn to guitar players. When I was young, I started off on guitar and my heroes are Tony Rice, Del McCoury, Larry Sparks, and Doc Watson. They are all masters in their own way of the guitar. Maybe that is why I liked recording with Billy Strings and Cody Kilby and David Grier on this new solo album.”
Those were heady times for Carter, not only playing with legends, but having conversations with them and getting to know them a little bit.
“I remember talking to Doc,” said Carter. “Doc was just one of the guys. Honestly, he was as down-to-earth as anybody you could ever meet. I’d get a little nervous around him, though, especially when I was fortunate enough to play with him. Any thoughts of me messing up around Doc Watson literally scared me to death, because he was such a great musician. But, he really was just a super nice guy. And I miss them. I miss those great musicians and friends that have left us. I miss Earl Scruggs, and I miss Benny Martin. I miss John Hartford, I miss Tony Rice, and I miss Doc Watson.”
