BOONE– The Appalachian Theatre debuted and dedicated a new mural that depicts the history of Watauga County on Saturday Oct. 8.
The mural was painted by local artist Brenda Councill.
While the Appalachian Theatre was undergoing renovations, Councill presented the idea of a mural to the board of trustees. The vote was unanimous, and the second floor was chosen for the area to display the mural. From concept to completion, the mural took about a year to complete.
Councill is a large mural specialist and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Councill typically does large-scale murals.
“In every mural that I do, I try to infuse a little bit of history,” Councill said. “So, this was the perfect way for me to describe the narrative of our local history here. The theater is a landmark, and we had the opportunity to display it for posterity.”
The mural is 42 feet long, and the individual panels on the mural are separated by real silver leaf, which was inspired by the art deco movement. The scenes are meant to mimic old tinted photographs, through the use of sepia-toned colors, according to Councill.
The panels themselves are individual moments of the area’s history. From left to right, the panels are depictions of: Southeastern Indigenous folk during a pre-European contact period; a historical man named Burrell, who was enslaved, showing Longhunters the passage west; performers from the 1940s through 1950s at the Appalachian Theatre featuring iconic comedians, musicians and traveling talent troupes; a view of the buildings of the Watauga Academy, Western North Carolina Railroad, and the rapid developments that were caused by both; and lastly, the Boone Centennial and parade of 1949.
During the presentation, there were keynote speakers to talk about each of the panels. The speakers were experts on the time period, and one of the speakers was alive for the 1949 centennial. Speakers during the presentation addressed the historical significance of each moment in history. Each panel of the mural is sponsored by different donors within the community.
The Appalachian Theatre’s Executive Director, Suzanne Livesay concluded the presentations from keynote speakers with joyful tears.
“It’s a really special place, and the one thing that stood out to me is how much love is put into this building. And that is why I was glad to say, yes I will run it,” Livesay said.
Keith Martin, the chair of the board of trustees, introduced the presenters and finished the presentation.
“On behalf of the board of trustees and all of you present this afternoon, we formally dedicate the Historic Watauga County Mural as a permanent addition to and acquisition by the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, on this date, Saturday, Oct. 8, in the memorable year of 2022,” Martin said.
For more information on the Appalachian Theatre visit www.apptheatre.org/.
