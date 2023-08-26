NEWLAND — A portion of Shomaker Park in Newland received a new renovation over the past few months, as it was transformed into a dog park that the many residents of Newland can utilize.
The town of Newland has wanted to set up a dog park for some time and was planned in its budget, but through personnel changes it got lost in the shuffle in favor of other items that were on the town docket. Last September, town administrator Bill Bailey helped to “get the ball rolling” on the start of the dog park in the Newland area. After scouting out potential spots for the new park and researching how and what other townships did for dog parks, it was decided that Shomaker Park was the best space to be used for the new expansion. Bailey is excited about getting the park ready for public use and optimistic about the future of the park as an asset that can be to the community.
